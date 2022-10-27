Edwards finished Wednesday's 134-122 victory over the Spurs with 34 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

Edwards bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, as he drilled a season-high seven triples while falling just one assist shy of a double-double. He's registered 30 or more points in three of his last four contests and should be a candidate for plenty of similar performances given his talent and the number of opportunities he's sure to receive as the season unfolds.