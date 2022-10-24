Edwards provided 30 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Edwards finished with 30 points for the second straight game, and he was also able to notch his first double-double of the young season by crashing the glass. It's clear the Timberwolves will lean heavily on their young star throughout the 2022-23 campaign, as he's logged 32 or more minutes in each of his team's first three contests.