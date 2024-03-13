Edwards notched 37 points (15-29 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 victory over the Clippers.

Edwards has been battling pain in his shoulder and ankle, and yet he continues to put up gaudy numbers on a nightly basis. He was also terrific on defense, helping to keep Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in check. Over his last four games, Edwards has posted averages of 31.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.