Edwards ended Sunday's 116-98 victory over the Suns with 44 points (12-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

It's the fourth time in 11 appearances since the beginning of February that Edwards has delivered 40-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaged 31.9 points, 7.3 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.2 threes and 1.3 steals. Sunday's performance came with Julius Randle back in the lineup, and Edwards' usage figures to decline a little as the veteran forward gets back up to game speed, although the fifth-year guard will remain the focal point of the Minnesota offense.