Edwards amassed 43 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 14-17 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 44 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fifth-year guard led all scorers on the afternoon as the Timberwolves pushed to within one win of advancing to the second round. Edwards has topped 20 points in all four games in the series so far, averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 boards, 5.8 assists, 4.0 threes and 0.8 steals.