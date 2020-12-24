Edwards posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Pistons.

As expected, the team wasted no time getting their first-round pick involved in the offense. After punishing defenses in the SEC, the Georgia product is adjusting to the tempo of the NBA with ease, and he'll continue to log time with the team's second unit behind D'Angelo Russell. At 6-5, Edwards has the skills to fill in at shooting guard and small forward as well, so he should receive enough minutes to be famtasy-relevant moving forward.