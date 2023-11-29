Edwards left Tuesday's game versus the Thunder with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter and is questionable to return due to a right hip contusion.
Edwards landed awkwardly on his side while attacking the basket. The star guard shot his free throws but ultimately headed to the locker room and hasn't returned. Shake Milton and Troy Brown are candidates to receive extended minutes if Edwards is unable to return to Tuesday's contest.
