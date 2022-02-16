Edwards will not return to Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained right ankle, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. He finished the game with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal, one assist and one block in 18 minutes.

Edwards' status is certainly in question for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors -- the Wolves' final game before the All-Star break. If Edwards sits out, more minutes could be in store for Taurean Prince, Malik Beasley and Jaylen Nowell.