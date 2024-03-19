Edwards (finger) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Despite suffering a left middle finger dislocation Tuesday, Edwards is expected to make his 47th straight appearance Wednesday. Edwards has scored at least 30 points in each of his last three outings.
