Head coach Chris Finch said that Edwards (illness), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, is expected to suit up, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards is dealing with an illness that kept him out of Saturday's loss to Washington, though he was present at shootaround Monday and is expected to play. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 29.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest.