Edwards logged 34 points (12-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 45 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 overtime win over Denver in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Edwards made plays all over the court to keep the series going against Denver, and he scored 16 points in the third quarter to get the Timberwolves back into contention. The 21-year-old dynamo also made an impact on defense with six rebounds and three blocked shots. Edwards' block total matched his second-best performance in the category.