Edwards closed Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Bulls with 38 points (12-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 44 minutes.

Edwards surpassed the 30-point mark for the second consecutive game -- and the fourth time over his last eight appearances. Even though Karl-Anthony Towns is having an impressive season, Edwards has been Minnesota's most reliable and consistent scorer on a game-to-game basis. He's capable of contributing in other areas as well, but most of his fantasy upside is tied almost directly to his scoring ability. Over his last 10 games, Edwards is averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.