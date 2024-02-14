Edwards finished with 41 points (16-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards' participation was in doubt leading up to Tuesday's game, but he took the floor and blew up for 41 points despite dealing with a sore knee. Edwards attempted a whopping 27 shots in the win, one less than his season high of 28 attempts. He also recovered from a so-so evening beyond the arc against the Clippers with four drill threes out of eight attempts from long range.