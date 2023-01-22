Edwards finished Saturday's 113-104 victory over Houston with 44 points (17-29 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 41 minutes.

Nothing like a game against the Rockets to find some offensive rhythm. Edwards took full advantage of the fact the opposition was half asleep, torching the Rockets for a season-high 44 points, including a pair of highlight dunks. He also added six combined defensive stats, rounding out what was arguably the best all-around performance of his young career. The Timberwolves have now won back-to-back games, with a rematch against the lowly Rockets coming Monday.