Edwards finished Sunday's 119-97 victory over Memphis with 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes.
Edwards has scored at least 23 points in five consecutive appearances, and his role as Minnesota's go-to player on offense is pretty much set in stone -- a remarkable achievement since he shares the court with another dominant player on offense in Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards has been consistently productive in other categories as well, and he's averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game during this aforementioned streak.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 35 against Kings•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Excellent two-way outing•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Double-double against NYK•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Poor shooting display Wednesday•