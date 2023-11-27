Edwards finished Sunday's 119-97 victory over Memphis with 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Edwards has scored at least 23 points in five consecutive appearances, and his role as Minnesota's go-to player on offense is pretty much set in stone -- a remarkable achievement since he shares the court with another dominant player on offense in Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards has been consistently productive in other categories as well, and he's averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game during this aforementioned streak.