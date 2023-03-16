Edwards registered 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Celtics.

Edwards couldn't continue his streak of 30-point performances Wednesday, but he has scored 25-plus points in five outings in a row while supplying solid numbers in other categories. He's been one of the most productive players in the Western Conference in recent weeks. Edwards is averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in six March outings while operating as Minnesota's go-to player on offense.