Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Feeling ill, iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness.
Edwards wasn't on Minnesota's initial injury report but appears to be fallen ill at some point overnight. If he can't suit up for the Timberwolves' final game before the All-Star break, Bones Hyland, Ayo Dosunmu and Jaylen Clark would be candidates for increased roles, but the offense would presumably run through Julius Randle and Naz Reid.
