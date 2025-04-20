Edwards provided 22 points (8-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Edwards didn't have the best first half in Game 1, but made up for it in the second half by coming two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double to help lead his team to a win in Los Angeles. Although Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels stole the show for Minnesota, combining for 48 points, the Timberwolves will need Edwards to keep playing at a high level to pull off this first-round series upset, as he is the heart and soul of the Timberwolves.