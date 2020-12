Edwards provided 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two steals and a rebound across 22 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz.

Edwards helped spur a 12-0 run in the first quarter, scoring nine of his 18 points during that stanza. Although he hasn't risen to the starting lineup yet, the first-round pick out of Georgia makes an immediate impact for the Timberwolves. An early ROY candidate, Edwards should continue to lead out with the second unit for the foreseeable future.