Edwards scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) against the Heat, while also adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes.

After missing his first two shots of the game, Edwards completed a three-point play at the free-throw line after getting fouled on a layup. The small forward would later knock down seven of his last nine shots between the second and third quarters before sitting for all of the fourth. He scored a game-high 24 points while turning it over just one time on evening.