Edwards notched 29 points (9-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Kings.

Edwards has been a scoring machine for the Timberwolves this season, putting up at least 21 points in each of his 18 appearances so far this year. Over his last eight games, Edwards is averaging 27.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.9 three-pointers per contest. The 23-year-old two-time All-Star has gone for at least 24 points in each of these outings, and he's taken a big leap in three-point volume and efficiency in 2024-25 following the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns and arrival of Julius Randle at power forward.