Edwards amassed 31 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 143-118 victory over Utah.

Edwards got off 10 shots in the first quarter, knocking down six of them for 14 points while adding four assists. After a sluggish second quarter, the shooting guard got hot again to begin the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 17 points in the third quarter as Minnesota made short work of the Jazz. Edwards finished with a game-high 31 points on the night while also leading the contest in assists with eight. He's now broken the 30-point mark in six of his last 11 games.