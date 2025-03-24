Head coach Chris Finch said that Edwards (thumb) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Indiana, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards, who is listed as questionable due to a right thumb laceration, was seen going through warmups with a wrap on his right hand, per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune. The superstar hasn't missed a game in March, but if he's sidelined Monday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased roles.