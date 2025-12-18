Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-time decision for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Edwards is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive game due to a lingering foot injury. The team should have another update on his availability closer to Friday's tipoff.
