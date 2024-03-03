Edwards (ankle/personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards left Friday's overtime loss to the Kings at halftime to be present for the birth of his first child, and he was listed as questionable for Sunday due to left ankle soreness. However, the talented forward will be back in action versus the Clippers. Before Friday's contest, Edwards scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games, averaging 31.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes during that stretch.