Edwards amassed 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to Phoenix.

Edwards was the only starter to log a double-digit total in the low-scoring affair, as the Suns held the Timberwolves to 38 percent from the floor in the loss. Although Edwards line suffered from poor shooting, the team effort was a bit of a head-scratcher, especially after taking Toronto to task with a 48-point victory Wednesday night. Edwards and company will face the Lakers Sunday evening in what could be an early playoff preview.