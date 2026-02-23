Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Gets numbers despite loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards contributed 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.
Despite the lopsided final score, Edwards was prolific as usual against the 76ers. Edwards' consistency is really showing, as the All-Star Game MVP has only one game below 20 points since mid-December.
