Edwards had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in Monday's loss to the Thunder.

After going for 42 points on Thursday and posting his first NBA double-double Friday night against the Suns, Edwards came back down to earth with a solid but unspectacular performance in the 112-103 loss. Efficiency will likely remain an issue for Edwards the rest of the way, but his improvement as a scorer has been one of the most fun fantasy storylines of last few weeks. It remains to be seen how his role will be impacted when D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) are reintroduced to the rotation, however.