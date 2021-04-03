Edwards delivered 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Edwards filled the stat sheet admirably in Friday's loss and also ended as one of two Minnesota players that recorded more than 20 points. The rookie has looked impressive of late and has scored 20 or more points in four straight games while extending his double-digit scoring streak to 17 appearances, all of them as a starter.