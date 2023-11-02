Edwards accumulated 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over Denver.

Edwards couldn't repeat the 31-point output he delivered against the Hawks on Monday, but the star guard is enjoying a solid start to the campaign -- he has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but one of his four outings while making his presence both as a rebounder and playmaker. Through four games, the Timberwolves star is averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, so fantasy managers who trusted in Edwards and drafted him in early rounds are getting a solid output for their decision.