Edwards finished Friday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks with 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

Edwards was doubtful prior to Friday's contest due to an illness, but as expected, the third-year forward enjoyed his regular workload and posted at least 24 points for the fourth time across his last five games. Many fantasy managers would've expected Edwards to see a reduction in his numbers following the arrival of Rudy Gobert, but the former Georgia standout has actually improved his numbers compared to his breakout 2021-22 season. Edwards is averaging 23.2 points per game thus far, a figure that would be a career-best mark if he's able to maintain it throughout the season.