Edwards had 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to the Heat.

The Timberwolves continue to pile up losses, but Edwards is in a nice groove offensively, scoring at least 25 points in four straight games. During that span, he's averaging 30.3 points, 6.5 boards, 4.8 assists and 1.0 block while pouring in 3.8 three-pointers per game at a 48.4 percent clip.