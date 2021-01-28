Edwards totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in a loss to Golden State on Wednesday.

Edwards and James Wiseman -- the top two picks in last year's draft -- each finished with 25 points in the battle, though Edwards was slightly less efficient from the field. Edwards' point total was one shy of his career high, while his five makes from deep were the most he has drained in an NBA contest. Though he has predictably hit some bumps in the road during his rookie campaign, Edwards has shown some promise by averaging 13.0 points and converting 1.6 triples per contest.