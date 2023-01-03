Edwards totaled 29 points (10-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over Denver.

Edwards led from the front Monday, guiding the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory. Coming off six straight losses, this was certainly what was needed for not only the players but also the fans. Results aside, Edwards continues to put up some gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor. This should remain the case for as long as Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined with his calf injury.