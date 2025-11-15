Edwards contributed 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-110 victory over Sacramento.

Edwards struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, going 1-for-7, but he still posted a strong stat line while reaching the 30-point mark for the third time in his last four contests. The hamstring injury that kept Edwards sidelined for four games between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 is no longer an issue, and Edwards should remain the Timberwolves' undisputed primary scoring weapon every time he steps on the court. Considering he's scored at least 30 points in five of his eight outings in 2025-26, fantasy managers should continue to trust him in every format.