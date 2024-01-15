Edwards racked up 33 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 win over the Clippers.

Edwards was questionable Sunday, but it seems the knee issue he was dealing with wasn't as severe as initially expected, as Edwards posted one of his most efficient performances of the season against one of the top teams in the West. Edwards has struggled with consistency of late, scoring 29 or more points in three of his last five appearances but failing to hit double digits in the other two. Still, given his body of work throughout the season, he's far more likely to remain hovering around the 25-point mark going forward rather than struggling to score.