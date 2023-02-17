Edwards ended with 34 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Wizards.

Edwards had an excellent performance and reached the 30-point mark for the third time in his last four contests, but that was not enough to lift the Timberwolves to victory. Despite the inconsistencies of the team on a game-to-game basis, Edwards remains a reliable contributor on offense for Minnesota and is averaging 24.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in February.