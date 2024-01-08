Edwards finished Sunday's 115-108 loss to Dallas with 36 points (14-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes.

Edwards carried the Timberwolves on Sunday, but his explosiveness on offense was not enough to secure the win against Dallas in a game where Minnesota wasted a fourth-quarter lead with some sloppy possessions down the stretch. Edwards continued his excellent run of play, however, and he has now scored 30 or more points in five of his last six outings.