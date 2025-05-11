Edwards recorded 36 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 44 minutes in Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors.

Edwards posted 20 and 23 points in Game 1 and 2 of the series, but he bounced back admirably in this huge road win for Minnesota. The star guard has scored at least 25 points in four of his last six playoff showings.