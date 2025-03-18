Edwards finished Monday's 132-130 overtime loss to Indiana with 38 points (9-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 19-20 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes.

Edwards is firmly entrenched as the Timberwolves' go-to option on offense, and even though he had a woeful showing from the efficient perspective, his offensive volume allowed him to surpass the 35-point mark for the 15th time this season. Edwards is averaging 29.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the beginning of March, and while there will be games in which he'll struggle from an efficiency standpoint, he has enough volume on a game-to-game basis so fantasy managers should continue to trust in him with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner.