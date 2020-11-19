Edwards was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Wolves took the pick down to the wire, and it's believed that they were fielding possible trade offers, but they ultimately settled on the freshman out of Georgia. Edwards has more question marks than the average top pick, but there's no doubt that he has the physical tools to become a star in the NBA. Edwards will presumably slide into the starting shooting guard spot in Minnesota, though there could be some positional overlap with Malik Beasley, assuming he's back with the Wolves next season. In 32 games at Georgia last season, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.