Edwards finished Thursday's 113-111 win over the Pacers with 44 points (18-35 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes.

In the Timberwolves' first game without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Edwards stepped up in a big way Thursday after leaving briefly in the first quarter with an ankle injury. His 44 points tied a season high from Dec. 28, and he made up for his missed free throw to hustle back for the game-winning block on Aaron Nesmith. Minnesota will rely heavily on Edwards to pick up the offensive load for as long as Towns remains sidelined.