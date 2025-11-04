default-cbs-image
Edwards (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

This is an expected update after Edwards was cleared for basketball activities Monday. He's expected to be re-evaluated in the near future, and previous reports have indicated that he would return around mid-November. However, if Edwards responds well to Tuesday's increased activity, his return could be imminent.

