Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes through practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
This is an expected update after Edwards was cleared for basketball activities Monday. He's expected to be re-evaluated in the near future, and previous reports have indicated that he would return around mid-November. However, if Edwards responds well to Tuesday's increased activity, his return could be imminent.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared for basketball activities•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: To miss two weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't return Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads Wolves with 31 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 41 points in win•