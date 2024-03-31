Edwards (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Edwards found himself on the injury report ahead of gametime due to a left finger sprain, but he will ultimately be able to suit up. The 23-year-old pro is averaging 20.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over his last five contests.
