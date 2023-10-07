Edwards (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Mavericks.

Edwards missed Minnesota's preseason opener due to a left ankle sprain but will play Saturday. The star guard will look to build off of his 2022-23 campaign when he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes across 79 contests.