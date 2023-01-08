Edwards (hip) is available for Sunday's game versus the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards has been upgraded from questionable to available Sunday with left hip soreness. The star guard was averaging 29.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals in his last five games before suffering an injury against the Clippers. Edwards has yet to miss a game this season.