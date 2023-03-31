Edwards (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Lakers.
Edwards has been upgraded from probable to available Friday with a non-COVID illness. The star guard is averaging 23.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.6 minutes across his last 10 outings.
