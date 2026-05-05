Edwards (knee) is available for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs and will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

After suffering a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension in the April 25 win over the Nuggets, Edwards will return to action following a two-game absence. While the superstar guard will have his playing time monitored, his return will still leave fewer minutes available for guys like Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon.