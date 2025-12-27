Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Edwards will shed his questionable tag due to right shoulder soreness and suit up against Brooklyn. The superstar guard has appeared in four straight games, during which he has averaged 33.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 39.3 minutes per contest.
