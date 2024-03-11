Edwards (ankle) will play Sunday against the Lakers.
While the Wolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder), they will have their superstar guard as they look to take down the Lakers shorthanded. Edwards continues to battle through an ankle injury, but it's yet to cost him any time. He's coming off of a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist, one-steal, one-block effort in 42 minutes Friday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy against Cleveland•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes off for 44 points vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Returns to game Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Tweaks ankle Thursday•