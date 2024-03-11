Edwards (ankle) will play Sunday against the Lakers.

While the Wolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder), they will have their superstar guard as they look to take down the Lakers shorthanded. Edwards continues to battle through an ankle injury, but it's yet to cost him any time. He's coming off of a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist, one-steal, one-block effort in 42 minutes Friday in Cleveland.